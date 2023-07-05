Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is indeed getting bigger! After reports of Anurag Kashyap being part of the much-awaited project, now we hear even Dhanush has been approached for the film. Reportedly, Dhanush is in talks to play a cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Discussions are on, but there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Leo: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay in Kashmir for the Shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film (Watch Video).

Dhanush in Leo:

Team #Leo has approached #Dhanush for a cameo. He might be seen in the movie alongside #ThalapathyVijay 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hiocJpgaQb — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)