Maanaadu, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. The film would be releasing in theatres in November 25 and ahead of its grand release, the makers have dropped a sneak peek. The film is based on time loop concept and in this video, one can hear the lead actress explaining the theory of time loop. Not just that, STR is also seen giving references of popular Hollywood films based on similar concept.

Watch The Video Of Maanaadu Sneak Peek Below:

