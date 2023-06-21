Manju Warrier has officially joined the cast of Arya and Gautham Karthik's actioner titled Mr X. The makers announced the same news with a poster featuring the actress. The flick is helmed by Manu Anand and is bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures. Sarpatta Round 2: Arya and PA Ranjith Reunite for the Sequel of Critically Acclaimed Tamil Film (View Poster).

Manju Warrier in Mr X:

