Nayanthara shared a series of the priceless moments with her hubby Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons on this New Year. She offered a sneak peek into the best times she has had with her boys. Not just that, the Lady Superstar even wished everyone ‘Love, Luck and Happiness’ through her Insta post. Take a look at pictures shared by Nayanthara. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Celebrate First Christmas With Their Twin Sons; Check Out Their Adorable Pics!

Nayanthara’s Post On New Year 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

