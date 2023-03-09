Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film with director Anil Ravipudi is fast progressing with its shoot in Hyderabad. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi, and recently he confirmed the news that actress Sreeleela joined the cast and will play a key role in the action entertainer. He tweeted, "Glad to have the most talented & energetic @sreeleela14 join hands with Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu for #NBK108. Looking forward to an exciting journey & This is going to be a special one for us all". NBK107: Ahead Of Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Birthday, Makers To Drop The First Hunt Teaser From The Action-Thriller! (View Pic).

Check The Tweet Here:

Glad to have the most talented & energetic @sreeleela14 join hands with Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu for #NBK108 🤗 Looking forward to an exciting journey & This is going to be a special one for us all😀@MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @Shine_Screens pic.twitter.com/lKPhILmk0a — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 9, 2023

