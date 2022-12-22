The Academy unveiled the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards and SS Rajamouli’s RRR made it in one of the categories, which is the Best Original Song. The song “Naatu Naatu” has been shortlisted in the Music (Original Song) category, however, the magnum opus did not get shortlisted onto the Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score categories. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead was also praised for its spectacular visual effects and music. Oscars 2023 Shortlists: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Gets Shortlisted in Original Song Category; Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Fans Celebrate on Twitter.

Oscars 2023 Shortlists

