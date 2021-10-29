Unverified news suggests that Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. Now, as per ANI, the hospital in which the actor was admitted issued an official statement which read that Puneeth was 'non-responsive' when was rushed to the emergency department.

Check It Out:

Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated: Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)