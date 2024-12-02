Pushpa 2: The Rule stands as the most awaited release of 2024 in India. The Sukumar-directed film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will hit the big screens on December 5. Ahead of the grand release, the makers hosted a mega pre-release event in Hyderabad today (December 2). Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online. However, the most special one remains when filmmaker SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame joined Allu Arjun and his Pushpa 2 director Sukumar on the stage. The frame was just too iconic to be missed. Check out glimpses from their union at the event below. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Who Are the Main Cast Members? All You Need To Know About Sequel to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.

SS Rajamouli Graces ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

