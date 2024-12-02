One of the much-anticipated films of Indian cinema in 2024 is Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. The Telugu-language movie is directed by Sukumar. The first instalment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, was a major box-office success and was declared a pan-India hit. The movie Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj while Rashmika Mandanna will play his wife, Srivalli. ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad: Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of Allu Arjun’s Film’s Event, Highlight Parking and Diversion Points.

A trailer for the film was unveiled on November 17 at a grand launch event in Patna. The trailer features several action-packed and dramatic scenes, taking us on a journey through Pushpa Raj's story. Srivalli is now married to Pushpa Raj, and the trailer also offers a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil's notorious cop, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Pushpa Raj has become the leader of the syndicate, and it will be intriguing to see who stands in his way as he aims for greater heights.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’:

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Cast

Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a star-studded cast. Allu Arjun Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli. Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil, who made a strong cameo appearance in the first part of the movie, will have a bigger role to play as the antagonist police officer, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, in the upcoming sequel. The supporting cast of Pushpa 2 includes Sunil, Jagadesh Prathap Bandari, Aanasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya Daali, Ajay Ghosh, Tarak Ponappa and Rao Ramesh, among others.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, along with Sukumar Writings. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for the film, and S Thaman handles the background score. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number "Oo Antava" stole the show in the first film. This time, the makers have roped in Sreeleela for an energetic song titled "Kissik". The dance choreographers of Pushpa 2 include Ganesh Acharya, Prem Raskshith, Vijay Polaki and Shastri Verma. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handles the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli heads the editing department.

Watch ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Song ‘Kissik’:

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Plot

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule delves deeper into the story of Pushpa Raj, who has now become the head of the syndicate and controls the entire red sandalwood smuggling trade. The story will explore his struggle to maintain power as he faces the threat of vengeance from his enemies. Not much is known about who exactly wages war against the protagonist; however, one thing is certain: the gripping storyline, filled with action sequences, emotional scenes, and peppy dance numbers, will surely deliver a never-before-seen cinematic experience for the audience.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Censor Update and Runtime

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reports, the Telugu action thriller has a runtime of three hours and twenty minutes. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Censor Update: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Gets U/A Certificate; Runtime Revealed.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).