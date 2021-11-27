Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil would be seen in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. Written and directed by Sukumar, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film, especially its trailer. The makers have shared a post and mentioned, ‘#PushpaTrailer solid work in Progress!’. They have even cited that the announcement would be made with brand new posters and looks like it’s happening pretty soon.

Update On Pushpa The Rise

We understand your top notch eagerness for #PushpaTheRise's next promotional content.. We are equally excited to show you all too! #PushpaTrailer solid work in Progress! Announcements with Brand New Posters on the way! Stay Hyped 🤩 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 27, 2021

