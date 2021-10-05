Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The film’s leading lady would be seen playing the character Srivalli and the film’s second single is on her. The track titled “Srivalli” would be released on October 13 and we just cannot wait to watch it. While sharing the poster, the makers captioned it as, “She stole our ferocious #PushpaRaj's heart and she is coming to take our breath away Second single #Srivalli from #PushpaTheRise on October 13th”. Directed by Sukumar, the film is all set to be released on December 17.

Pushpa The Rise – Part 1 Song Srivalli:

