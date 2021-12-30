Well, 2021 was surely the year full of great content on OTT platforms and looks like in the coming year (2022), we are going to witness the same. Now, taking the legacy of the first anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai forward, the audience will get to see new Tamil series titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. The teaser of the latter was released today which saw five original stories revolving around hope and love. The intriguing teaser sees actors like Nadia Moidu, Joju George, Lijomol Jose, Rithika among others.

