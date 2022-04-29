Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam is now all set to have its OTT premiere. The movie's Hindi version will stream on Netflix from May 4. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Renowned palmist Vikram Aditya doesn't believe in love, but believes in the language of the stars. Dr Prema believes more in science than fate and destiny. Though they are poles apart, they find themselves falling in love." Radhe Shyam Movie Review: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Hollow Chemistry Drains Down This Beautifully Decked Love Story.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

YOUR COMMENTS HAVE FINALLY BEEN ANSWERED! Radhe Shyam (Hindi) is arriving on Netflix on 4th May 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vPXq2hrXLX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)