The makers of RRR are all set to drop an emotional track titled “Komuram Bheemudo” on December 24 at 4pm. Ahead of the song launch, a promo has been released and it gives a glimpse of Jr NTR, who portrays the character Komaram Bheem. The track will give a glimpse ‘Revolt of Bheem’ and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. While sharing it, Jr NTR captioned described the track as, ‘A song which moves you emotionally and stays with us long after.’ “Komuram Bheemudo” is composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Kaala Bhairava.

Watch The Promo Of Komuram Bheemudo From RRR Below:

