KPAC Lalitha was one of the iconic actresses of Malayalam Cinema. She passed away on February 22 at the age of 74. She has done numerous roles over the years and entertained movie buffs. Actor Mohanlal and playback singer KS Chithra have paid tribute to the veteran actress with heartfelt posts.

Mohanlal

KS Chithra

Just heard the depressing news of #KPACLalitha Chechi’s passing away. An Irreparable loss to Cinema industry. She was featured in a wide variety roles and she literally lived in all those roles. My thoughts & prayers with her family at this time of grief. Om Shanthi.🙏#KSChithra pic.twitter.com/KX5s6mzVg4 — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 23, 2022

