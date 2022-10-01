SS Rajamouli's RRR was screened at LA's Beyond Fest and fans of the film in India and abroad are demanding it as India's official Oscars entry already. What was interesting to see at the screening was fans coming in front of the big movie screen in the presence of the director and danced to the tunes of Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’. RRR at Oscars 2023: Don’t Look Up Director Adam McKay Wants SS Rajamouli’s Film to Be Nominated for Best Film, After Chhello Show is Chosen as India’s Official Entry for Academy Awards.

Check Out the Video Below:

#RRRMovie fans ran to the front of the theater for “Naatu Naatu” while director S. S. Rajamouli watched the film. #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs https://t.co/rG2BiaGyHT pic.twitter.com/l4TpXsg0qu — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 1, 2022

