The team of Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, announced recently that they are postponing the release date of the film owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. Several states have already imposed curfews and other restrictions. Even cinema halls have been ordered to function with 50% capacity. Now reports are doing rounds citing that SS Rajamouli’s magnum RRR starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, will also face a delay in its theatrical release. As per reports, the team will soon be making an official announcement on the postponement of RRR movie.

Buzz On RRR Release

With More States joining in with fresh restrictions, Team #RRR seems to have decided to Postpone the Release again! Official announcement shortly. — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 1, 2022

