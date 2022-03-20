Ahead of the film's release on March 25, the makers of RRR today unveiled a new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The picture shared sees Ram as an independence activist running fearlessly whereas Jr NTR's angry face can be seen in the backdrop. The film is helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR: Hindi Version of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Film Censored With U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed.

Have a Look:

Experience never-seen-before action and drama in 3D at cinemas near you from March 25th. 🔥🌊😎#RRRin3D #RRRMovie #RRROnMarch25th pic.twitter.com/bGJeNf9nwU — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 20, 2022

