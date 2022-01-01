RRR, starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR in the lead, was scheduled to be released in theatres on January 7. There’s been a lot of buzz going around its postponement due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and the various restrictions imposed by several states in the wake of it. The makers of RRR have finally released an official statement and mentioned, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie.”

RRR Movie Postponed

