On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of RRR revealed that the second single from the magnum opus will be out on November 10. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the melody is said to be a high voltage dance number. Along with it, the makers also shared a poster of the track which sees the leads grooving to the beats. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set to release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

RRR Second Single Update:

