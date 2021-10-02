Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have decided to part their ways and the duo has released a joint statement on their respective Instagram handle to announce the split. Their post read, 'To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.'

