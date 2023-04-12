Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, which is touted to be a jungle adventure, is helmed by SS Rajamouli and it is tentatively titled as SSMB29. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the superstar’s character in the film is inspired by Lord Hanuman. A source was quoted as saying, “While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli.” It is also reported that the makers are aiming to release the film in 2025. An official announcement from the makers is awaited! SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli to Meet in Dubai for a Story Session.

SSMB29 Update

