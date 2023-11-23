Suriya Sivakumar, the acclaimed actor, encountered an unexpected setback during the filming of Kanguva when a rope camera malfunctioned, causing an injury. Fortunately, the mishap resulted in only minor injuries for the actor. The film's shoot has been temporarily halted to allow Suriya time to recover. In response to the widespread concern from well-wishers and fans, Suriya expressed his gratitude on X, assuring everyone that he is feeling much better. Suriya Completes 26 Years in Showbiz! Fans Share Kanguva Star’s Pics, Videos and Trend #26YearsOfSuriyaism on X.

View Suriya Sivakumar's Post:

Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :) — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 23, 2023

