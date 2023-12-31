The much-anticipated glimpse of Thalapathy 68 has finally emerged, delighting fans. Shared by the film's creators on Sunday across social platforms, the captivating first look showcases Vijay in a dual role. Titled The Greatest of All Time, the poster depicts both characters exchanging a fist bump—an elder and a younger version, both adorned in uniform beneath a fighter plane. The visual narrative includes a parachute and a poignant tagline: "Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light." Fans eagerly await more from this promising spectacle. Thalapathy 68: Vijay Film's First Look to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time, Venkat Prabhu Shares Update!

See Thalapathy 68's Poster Here:

