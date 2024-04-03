Prabhu Deva celebrates his 51st birthday today, April 3, 2024. On the occasion of the actor-choreographer's birthday, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) shared a special poster of the actor from the upcoming film, and we cannot keep calm! In the new poster shared, Prabhu Deva could be seen giving a rather devilish smile, while in the backdrop, his shadow could be seen brandishing a gun. The makers dropped the new poster of Prabhu Deva on their X (previously Twitter) handle and wrote, "A very happy bday @PDdancing master!! With love from ur #TheGOATteam #TheGreatestOfAllTime". Yuvan Shakar Raja composes the music for the upcoming movie. The Greatest Of All Time is produced by AGS Entertainment. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Car Mobbed by Fans as He Returns to Kerala After 14 Years for Upcoming Film Shoot (Watch Video).

Check Out Prabhu Deva’s Poster From The Greatest Of All Time Here:

