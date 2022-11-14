The first single from Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Thunivu is reportedly all set to be released in the next few days. A poster featuring the silhouette of the lead actor is going viral that mentions the song titled “Chilla Chilla” will be released on November 17 at 5.04pm. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Thunivu Song Chilla Chilla: First Single from Ajith’s Film to Be a Mass Dance Number, Reveals Ghibran.

Thunivu First Single Chilla Chilla

And The Wait Is Over 🔥 It's Time For The Devil To Arrive 😈 The Devil's Theme #ChillaChilla Out On 17th Nov, 5:04 PM 🥳 Get Ready For Celebration 🎉#Thunivu Rage From Pongal 2023 💯#ThunivuPongal2023 #ThunivuFirstSingle #ThunivuForPongal #ThunivuPongal #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/fdQs5XmI0N — Zee Studios (@SonyMusicOG) November 13, 2022

