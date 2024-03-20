Telugu cinema superstar Pawan Kalyan returns to the screen after his 2023 hit Bro in director Harish Shankar's action-drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The recently released teaser of the same has set the internet on fire, with fans going crazy over Kalyan's portrayal of a courageous and unwavering police officer fighting for justice. The teaser's success shows the immense anticipation surrounding the film. Check out the reactions of fans on Ustaad Bhagat Singh below. Ustad Bhagat Singh's 'Bhagat Blaze' Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's Cop Oozes Swag As He Fights Baddies in This Actioner Co-Starring Sreeleela (Watch Video).

'Anna'

Glass ante size kadhu adi oka sainyam kanipinchani sainyam💪🔥@harish2you anna❤️ 2012- Gabbar singh 2025- Ustaad Bhagat Singh 🔥🔥#UstaadBhagathSingh #PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/ssjJJMR9nY — 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@LikithVarma9) March 19, 2024

'Power Star'

'Goosebumps'

'Bhagat's Blaze'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)