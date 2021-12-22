It has been a long time since fans are awaiting for some update on Valimai. Well, as the year comes to an end, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer are going to serve a musical treat for all fans. Sony Music South has shared that the Whistle Theme from the upcoming action-thriller will be out today, December 22, at 3.30pm. This particular update has indeed left all fans of Ajith super excited. The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and this theme music will surely be a mass number.

Whistle Theme From Valimai

