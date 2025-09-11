PlayStation Family app is introduced by Sony Interactive Entertainment to offer parental controls and family management tools. The app is now available on both iOS and Android devices, which can help parents to manage their children’s gaming experience more easily. It supports features already available on PS5 and PS4 consoles, like playtime settings and age restriction settings for gamers. In a blog post, PlayStation said, "The app includes a number of new customizable features for parents to manage their children’s playtime, including an activity report, more visibility into what their children are playing, and approving extra playtime requests, all at the tap of a finger." The PlayStation Family app is available at the App Store and Google Play Store for download. BGMI 4.0 Update: PUBG-Maker Krafton Rolls Out New Spooky Soiree Theme Mode, Release Schedule and Features Revealed; Check Details.

PlayStation Family App

Parenting on PlayStation just got easier 💙 Announcing the PlayStation Family app, available on iOS and Android devices starting today: https://t.co/850aGGdjVI pic.twitter.com/rUnLUB0eQY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 10, 2025

