The 1975 member Matty Healy has got fans all excited after he sucked a fan's thumb at one of the band's concerts in Brighton, England. He was also seen locking lips with fans, while others also touched his chest and torso as he stood among the crowd. Many netizens commented on his actions as well. One said "matty healy really lets his intrusive thoughts win", while another said "just saw matty healy deepthroating a thumb on my tl". Matty Healy Kisses Phoebe Bridgers in Front of Bo Burnham, Shares Pic on Instagram.

Watch Matty Healy's Video:

Matty Healy sucked a fan’s thumb at a recent The 1975 show. pic.twitter.com/13oKyZ4JeU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2023

