While The Family Man Season 2 is just a few weeks away from release, it is being reported that the show has been renewed for another season. “Amazon Prime has renewed the Raj and DK series for a third season. The top executives have seen the content and are happy with the way season 2 has shaped up.

Given the cliffhangers and the growing fanbase of the franchise, the makers are definitely in the process of announcing a season 3 soon,” revealed a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Second Season Here:

