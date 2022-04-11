The Spider-Man legend, Tobey Maguire is a huge fan of pop sensational, Billie Eilish it seems. As a video of the Hollywood actor has surfaced online that sees him seating in the front row of the singer's concert and vibing to one of her songs. 'Bully Maguire' Remains Iconic Even Now; Young Kid Copies Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 Dance Moves In This Adorable Viral Video (Watch).

Watch Video:

Tobey Maguire having the time of his life at a Billie Eilish concert.pic.twitter.com/w7FLyBqGlK — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 11, 2022

