The first three episodes of Andor have premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside receiving acclaim from critics, it looks like the show has received acclaim from fans as well. With many being happy, it looks like the show is a clear-fire hit as it provides a fresh new take on Star Wars and does so by telling its own story. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Starts Off Strong!"

#Andor starts off strong!We are introduced to new characters that are really intriguing and areas that we have not been before which creates for outstanding world building. It captures the same feeling that I would get while watching Rogue One. Excited for the following episodes. — COSMIX (@C_O_S_M_I_X) September 21, 2022

Iconic!

"So Good!"

i watched ep1 of Andor and now i’m off to my shift at work but it was so good, this show is truly going to be the best Star Wars series ever pic.twitter.com/sJsCjMNFlP — ana is mentally unstable (@peakysanakin) September 21, 2022

In Tears!

//#andor spoilers - - - - - - - ME WHEN CITIZENS WORK TOGETHER TO PROTECT EACH OTHER FROM A BAD THING THROUGH DESPERATE MEANS. THE BANGING ON METAL SIGNAL. IM IN TEARS. — astra wars || andor spoilers (@astra_em) September 21, 2022

In a Good Way!

#Andor does not feel like Star Wars, but in SUCH a good way — (alex) VANTO ENTHUSIAST (@alexiguess9) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)