The first three episodes of Andor have premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside receiving acclaim from critics, it looks like the show has received acclaim from fans as well. With many being happy, it looks like the show is a clear-fire hit as it provides a fresh new take on Star Wars and does so by telling its own story. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Starts Off Strong!"

Iconic!

"So Good!"

In Tears!

In a Good Way!

 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)