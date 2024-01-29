Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, lifting the coveted trophy. Ankita Lokhande, evicted just before the season's victor was revealed, faced a swarm of fans upon leaving the set. Possibly wishing to evade the paparazzi, Ankita declined media engagement. Wearing a silver saree for the finale, she became the fourth finalist to exit the reality show. While the crowd was busy clicking her photos, Ankita advised everyone, "Aaram se" (take it easy). Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Finally Reveals WHY She Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput on the Controversial Reality Show.

Ankita Lokhande Papped After BB 17 Eviction

