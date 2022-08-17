With the ending of Better Call Saul, we saw the show end in a full circle as it ended just how it started. The series finale saw Jimmy be in prison and have one final conversation with Kim, however, things would have gone pretty differently had they taken a different route. Apparently an alternate ending for the series saw Kim and Jimmy meet in Albuquerque while the latter would then go to prison and sit there alone. Better Call Saul Finale Review: Fans Call Ending of Bob Odenkirk's Breaking Bad Spinoff 'Perfect', Draw Parallels With First Episode!

Check Out The Tweet:

