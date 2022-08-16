Better Call Saul Season 6 just premiered its finale and with it the saga of Breaking Bad has finally closed. With many hailing it to be a perfect ending to this highly acclaimed universe, folks are claiming Better Call Saul to be an once-in-a-lifetime achievement in storytelling. Drawing parallels with the first episode, fans are lauding the episode. Let's take a look at some of the reactions. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12: Fans Freak Out Over Kim Meeting Jesse Pinkman, Hail the Penultimate Outing of Bob Odenkirk's 'Breaking Bad' Spinoff Iconic!

It's A Full Circle!

What A Ride!

14 years, 125 episodes over 2 shows, 1 movie & a once in a generation achievement in storytelling. Thank you to all involved for everything. What a ride, huh?#BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/tyqV9iMn7D — Ryan Babik (@Da1WhoCallsSaul) August 16, 2022

Stunning!

i fully expected the finale to leave me feeling hollow and empty but i feel very at peace with how it all ended. what an ending. what a show. artistically and thematically and narratively stunning from start to finish. i miss you already better call saul </3 — s’all gone, man! ⚖️✨ (@rainbowslinger) August 16, 2022

One of the Best!

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 part B. One of the best conclusions in TV history. pic.twitter.com/Vss4Wt8MWA — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) August 16, 2022

What An Incredible Saga!

Yep, I’m an emotional wreck. 😭 Perfect finale. What an incredible saga this has been — truly the end of an era. I’m in awe. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will stick with me forever. Thank you, sincerely, to everyone who created this. 👏 #BetterCallSaulFinale pic.twitter.com/mLatJeKsKM — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) August 16, 2022

Perfect Finale!

End of a TV Renaissance!

The Better Call Saul finale feels like the end of a TV renaissance … a character drama grandfathered in from the cable prestige boom as Netflix terraformed the medium with binge-watching, one-long-movie logic, and three-season limits. Hope someone can fill the void. Great show. pic.twitter.com/JTRKWWqq7S — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) August 16, 2022

