Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and we are finally getting clarity about who are the deserving ones who can lift the winner's trophy. Having said that, until now, the contestants who have won the ticket to finale tasks are Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and there was a fifth spot that was vacant. Reportedly, the last ticket to finale has been won by Shamita Shetty and so fans of the actress cannot keep calm. Netizens are celebrating that finally, Shamita has got what she deserves. Check it out.

Yesss!

Proud of you Shamita you earned it today. You won the vip star🌟❤️👏#ShamitaShetty #ShamitasTribe pic.twitter.com/9vxRpYKu9t — Divi (@Divisha_15) January 5, 2022

We Agree!

Yay!

I am so proud of you #ShamitaShetty. Ap apni mehnat se jeety ho. Clear winner ap hi ho. Jitna apne is show ko diya hy utna kisi ne ni diya. Bs kuch din or fr ap apny happy space me.. Don't be sad.. Blessings n positive vibes on ur way.. My Queen, My winner.@ShamitaShetty #ShaRa — Ayaan Rajpoot (@Raiayaanali) January 5, 2022

Indeed!

She owned it ttf.... genuinely she fought against all of them. She played with diginity without stooping down or attacking someone s medical condition — Junaug (@Junaug3) January 5, 2022

Three More VIPs!

