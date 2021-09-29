Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on Colors TV on October 2. Now, among the many names who are approached for the show, it is said that even Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is one of them. Reportedly, she has been offered a whopping amount of Rs 35 lakh per week for BB 15 house. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

Check It Out:

There's still lot of suspense over #RheaChakraborty entry in #BiggBoss15 Makers are Trying their best to retain her by offering huge and most unexpected amount in #BiggBoss History No Final decision as of now — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 28, 2021

