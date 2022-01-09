Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor who was evicted long back from the show took to Instagram today and mentioned that he's COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic. He also added that he has self-isolated himself. Well, earlier it was reported that Vishal was all set to be a part of BB 15 to support Shamita Shetty in the family week, but Neha Bhasin was approached instead. Well, now we know the reason.

Vishal Kotian:

Vishal Kotian Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)