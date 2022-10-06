Shiv Thakare, who emerged as a winner in his season of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 has successfully gained a massive fan following owing to his game in the show. And now that Shiv is seen in Bigg Boss 16, he is continuing to win the hearts of the audience with his charming personality in the show. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare yet again showcased his class by maintaining his calm when MC Stan tried to instigate a fight between the two by repeatedly hurling inappropriate words at Shiv.

MC stan kept saying “You are jealous of me because I am rich than you” whereas initially Shiv maintained silence and kept calm but when the former crossed his limits the latter got up and gave a heart winning reply to him. Shiv said “I never said anything wrong to you and it doesn’t even matter how rich someone is. What matters is how rich you’re by your heart and I am very rich by heart”.

There are quite some tweets in favour of Shiv. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Shuts Sajid Khan Down Over His 'You Can Cook Well Na' Query for Soundarya Sharma (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Netizens are supporting Shiv

#ShivThakare fire hai bhai ! This person has patience but he won't take any shit from any roadside chapri , by far my favourite contestant in 1st week , it's becoming 1 vs all clearly .#BiggBoss16 — Manish (@mani7raj) October 5, 2022

They call Shiv Thakare too real for the show

#ShivThakare is too real for #BiggBoss16, and that's what I love about him. Everyone is jumping into his beef with #MCStan for footage. — Ashish Pareek (@pareektweets) October 5, 2022

The Audience supports Shiv

#ShivThakare : " Ye log try kar rahe hai Shiv ko akela karde, phir dheere dheere Shiv ko vote out karde" Don't worry bro. Audience is with you.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — 𝐑𝐆 (@sigmanation07) October 5, 2022

Fans call Shiv Thakare the winner

#ShivThakare is my favourite Proper winner Vibes Patience hai bande me par kisi ki bakwaas bhi nhi leta, so early to say but proper #SiddharthShukla vibes#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Yuvraj Singh 🇮🇳 (@yuvraj0728) October 5, 2022

