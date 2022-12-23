As per The Khabri, it's Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has won the MyGlamm contest. The report further elaborates that the TV actress has won a prize money of Rs 25 lakh and an ad with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. Congo to her! Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Bags Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's New Show - Reports.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Wins:

Breaking #BiggBoss16 and Confirmed#BiggBoss has announced #PriyankaChaharChoudhary as the winner of #MyGlamm contest She won Rs 25 Lakh and will feature with #ShradhaKapoor in Ad — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 23, 2022

