Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra who was accused of running an adult film racket might be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. As per a report in Bollywood Life, the makers of BB 16 are in talks with Raj, who has asked for Rs 30 crores for doing the show. That's not it, as the report also claims that Raj will 'donate his fee (from BB) to an NGO'. Interesting. Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran Fame Tina Dutta to Be Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Raj Kundra's Cryptic Tweet:

One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers pic.twitter.com/KVSpJoNAKo — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)