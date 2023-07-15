Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a massive verbal fight between Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. The argument between the two started after Pooja highlighted Jiya's changing relationships with almost every co-contestant on the reality show. She accused her of gelling up with inmates as per her own convenience. However, Bhatt didn't stop there, as she also called Jiya 'slow poison' and 'toxic'. Even Jiya gave it back to Pooja in her own style. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Screams 'Baap Pe Maat Ja' During His Verbal Spat With Elvish Yadav (Watch Video).

Pooja Bhatt Vs Jiya Shankar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)