YouTuber Elvish Yadav's wildcard entry on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 has definitely spiced up the show. Why we say this? Well, as on tonight's episode of BB OTT, fans will witness a huge fight between Elvish and Avinash Sachdev. After Elvish called Avinash 'Bewakoof ka Bacha' things get ugly between them and that's when Avi screams 'Baap Pe Maat Ja'. Even though later, the situation was under control, their fight reminded fans of Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's 'Baap pe jana nai' drama from Bigg Boss 4. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Guest Danny Pandit Irks Elvish Yadav, Calls Him 'Hypocrite' (Watch Video).

Avinash Sachdev Vs Elvish Yadav:

Big Fight betn Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev Elvish calls, Bewakoof ka bachhapic.twitter.com/0VOAslEqsK — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 14, 2023

Watch Dilly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's Fight:

