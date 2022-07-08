Milind Soman’s popular TV show Captain Vyom is all set to be adapted into a five-part film and five-part web series. The remake/adaptation rights of it have acquired by Shaktimaan producers. The first film of Captain Vyom franchise is expected to go on floors in 2023 and A-listers from the industry are be considered for this project. 10 Doordarshan Shows From The 90s That Gave Us An Awesome Childhood.

Captain Vyom Universe

Brewing Thoughts P Ltd will develop the five-part film, five-part web series universe... Talks are on with young, A-list stars and top filmmakers to helm the project... First film of the #Vyom franchise goes on floors next year. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2022

