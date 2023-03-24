TV star Divyanka Tripathi is making noise for all wrong reasons after she shared her reaction to an earthquake in North India. The actress who was in Chandigarh posted a video on her Instagram stories in which she looked excited to experience her 'life's first earthquake'. Now, her clip is going viral online and is being called insensitive. Here, check out reactions to Divyanka's earthquake video below. Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Netizens Say Tremors Felt in Kashmir and Punjab Too.

'Shit'

She forgot dat agar zyada hua n buliding giri toh she wl lose hr home n many wl lose deir lives. I too experienced it in Gurgaon n I live on 11th floor. My whole family ws shit scared coz my building was literally swinging to n fro...We were praying to kanha ji to save our homes. — Ruchi (@ruchi0305) March 22, 2023

'Waah'

Waah kya earthquake hai ☕ pic.twitter.com/ghcSTZNZBa — Wellu (@Wellutwt) March 23, 2023

'Is She R'

'Disgusting'

This is truly disgusting sorry but how one can found earthquake exciting and laughable hadd hoti hai celebrity ho iska matlab yeh nahi ki publicity ke liye kuch bhi karo thodi se toh insaniyat honi chahiye sharm ki baat hai yeh hai — Shilpa Narayan Mhamal (@NarayanMhamal) March 22, 2023

