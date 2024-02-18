Emily in Paris is all set to return with its fourth season. Pictures from the sets of the upcoming season have surfaced online. The leaked pictures depict Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo engaged in a scene, seemingly immersed in an intense conversation. The two essay the roles of Emily Cooper and Gabriel, respectively. Emily in Paris Season 4 Begins Production! Lily Collins Shares Pics With ‘Saison Quatre’ Update on Instagram.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Leaked Pics

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo on the set of season 4 of Netflix series "Emily in Paris". pic.twitter.com/QDU1vq4n67 — 21 (@21metgala) February 17, 2024

