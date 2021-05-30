Mumbai Police is known to tap on trends and churn quirky messages in order to spread social awareness in the city. And now their recent post has a FRIENDS Reunion twist which takes you through the city's old memories and how. The caption reads, "Let us end this 'break' sooner by rigorously following Covid-19 guidelines!" The glimpses will make you cry happy tears for sure. Check It Out: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

