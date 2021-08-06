Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved serials on TV. In one of its latest promo, we saw veteran star Rekha narrating the new twist in Virat (Neil Bhatt), Patralekha aka (Aishwarya Sharma) and Sai's (Ayesha Joshi) lives due to the re-entry of Samrat. Amid this, you'll be stunned to know how much Rekha was paid to appear in the promo.

Reportedly, the superstar charged around Rs 5-7 crore for a minute promo. Now. that's a lot of money, right? However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo Featuring Rekha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

