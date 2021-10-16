Hina Khan never shies away from attempting from something new, be it in real or reel. Well, the actress who is super active on social media has attempted the trending reel on Instagram, which is the red light, green light challenge from Squid Game, and looks like she messed it up. Using her blinking powers the actress tried to make it to the finish line, but it wasn’t that easy. Checkout the video to know what exactly happened before Hina made it to the finish line, and we bet, the result will leave you in splits.

Hina Khan Attempts #RedLightGreenLightChallenge On Instagram:

